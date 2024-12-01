Video Duration 28 minutes 05 seconds
What’s next for Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and his allies?
A surprise rebel offensive surges onwards after taking control of the city of Aleppo.
A lightning offensive by opposition fighters in Syria is sweeping ahead after Aleppo has fallen.
President Bashar al-Assad said they will be defeated despite little resistance from his forces.
So what is next for Syria and the other countries involved in the war?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi – research fellow at the Middle East Forum
Fuad Sayed Issa – founder of the Violet Aid Organization
Ranj Alaaldin – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Erbil, Iraq
Published On 1 Dec 2024