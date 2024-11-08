What could Donald Trump’s return to the White House mean for Europe?

There is anxiety among European leaders over trade, the future of NATO, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

European leaders are meeting in Hungary and the consequences of Donald Trump’s election have dominated talks.

US-EU trade, backing for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and the future of NATO are all on the line.

So what’s in store for Europe once Trump is back in power?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Philip Short – Author and biographer of Vladimir Putin; former BBC foreign correspondent

Donnacha o Beachain – Professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy firm focused on Russia and Eurasia