Video Duration 28 minutes 48 seconds
What could Donald Trump’s return to the White House mean for Europe?
There is anxiety among European leaders over trade, the future of NATO, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
European leaders are meeting in Hungary and the consequences of Donald Trump’s election have dominated talks.
US-EU trade, backing for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and the future of NATO are all on the line.
So what’s in store for Europe once Trump is back in power?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Philip Short – Author and biographer of Vladimir Putin; former BBC foreign correspondent
Donnacha o Beachain – Professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University
Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy firm focused on Russia and Eurasia
Published On 8 Nov 2024