What will Trump’s presidency mean for Israel, Palestinians and Middle East?

Pro-Israeli policies featured heavily in the US president-elect’s previous White House term.

Donald Trump’s win is being celebrated by Israel’s government – but not by Palestinians and others under Israeli attack.

He has promised to bring peace, without saying how.

Last time in office, Trump was surrounded by hardline Zionists and supporters of Israel and was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the most pro-Israeli US president ever.

Trump says he will bring peace to the Middle East, just as he promised last time with his so-called “Deal of the Century” that went nowhere.

But the situation has worsened since then – hugely so for Palestinians, but also in terms of regional tensions.

So what could Trump’s return to the White House mean for Israel, Palestinians and the wider Middle East?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli government adviser and diplomat

Nadim Houry – Executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Israel analyst at the International Crisis Group