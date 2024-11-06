Video Duration 27 minutes 58 seconds
What’s international reaction to Trump’s return to the US presidency?
The Middle East, China, Ukraine, NATO and economic policy are key areas of concern.
Donald Trump’s election victory was driven by domestic issues, but its consequences will reach far beyond the United States’ borders.
With wars in the Middle East and Europe, and tension high with China, how is his victory being received around the world?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times
Dimitar Bechev – Senior fellow at Carnegie Europe
Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut
Published On 6 Nov 2024