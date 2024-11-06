The Middle East, China, Ukraine, NATO and economic policy are key areas of concern.

Donald Trump’s election victory was driven by domestic issues, but its consequences will reach far beyond the United States’ borders.

With wars in the Middle East and Europe, and tension high with China, how is his victory being received around the world?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Dimitar Bechev – Senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut