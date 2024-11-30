Will Australia’s ban on under-16s using social media work?

The move has divided opinion internationally on how to protect children online.

Under-16s have been banned from using social media under strict new legislation in Australia.

The government says it is to protect children, but Big Tech companies and some human rights groups say it will not work.

What are the arguments and the views worldwide?

Presenter:

Bernard Smith

Guests:

Mark Andrejevic – A professor at Monash University’s School of Media, Film, and Journalism in Melbourne and a specialist on the implications of data mining and online monitoring

Nirali Bhatia – A cyberpsychologist and the founder of Cyber BAAP, an anti-cyberbullying campaign in New Delhi

Noeline Blackwell – A human rights lawyer and online safety coordinator for the Children’s Rights Alliance in Ireland