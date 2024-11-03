Why does the US election matter for the world?
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump disagree on many foreign policy issues.
As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, their choice could prove decisive not just for their nation, but for millions around the world.
The next US president will inherit some major international crises, including Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Each of them is demanding immediate attention.
So, how will the United States’ next commander-in-chief handle these critical flashpoints?
Would Trump’s deal-making approach bring peace or peril?
Can Harris’s diplomatic stance succeed where current President Joe Biden has failed?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent at HuffPost
HA Hellyer – Senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies
Huiyao Wang – Founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization