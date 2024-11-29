Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
What’s next after Syrian opposition forces’ surprise offensive?
Fighting around Aleppo and Idlib reaches its most intense level in years.
Anti-government fighters in northwest Syria launch their biggest offensive in years.
The fighting is the most intense since the height of the war almost a decade ago.
So why has the violence flared up again, and why now?
Could it escalate?
Presenter:
Bernard Smith
Guests:
Qutaiba Idlbi – Senior policy adviser at the American Coalition for Syria
Omer Ozkizilcik – Director of Turkish studies at the Omran Diraset research organisation
Caroline Rose – Director at the New Lines Institute, a non-partisan think tank in Washington, DC
