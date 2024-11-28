Could the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal be a step towards regional peace?

Pause in hostilities renews a push to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

A day after announcing the Lebanon ceasefire, US President Joe Biden said he would resume efforts with international partners to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

Qatar and Egypt have shown a willingness to join the negotiations.

The Palestinian armed group Hamas has indicated it is open to discussions about an agreement that would lead to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

But the Israeli military has continued to bombard the coastal enclave.

Could the pause in hostilities in Lebanon be a sign of things to come in the region?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Nadim Houry – Executive director, Arab Reform Initiative

Mohammad Marandi – Professor of American studies, University of Tehran

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent, HuffPost