Will the US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon hold?

Agreement ends more than a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli military.

At least 3,823 people killed, more than 1.2 million displaced and estimated economic losses of $8.5bn.

Lebanon’s prime minister is calling Hezbollah’s nearly 14-month conflict with Israel the “cruellest phase” in the country’s history.

The ceasefire offers hope for a return to peace and a chance for people to rebuild their lives.

But the agreement has raised questions:

Is the underfunded Lebanese army in a position to enforce the terms of the deal?

And how fragile will the situation be in the next 60 days, when Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters withdraw from southern Lebanon?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Jamal Ghosn – Political commentator

Randa Slim – Director of the Conflict Resolution Program at the Middle East Institute

Drew Mikhael – Non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute of Middle East Policy