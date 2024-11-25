Could protests by Imran Khan supporters lead to more political instability?

Security forces seal off Islamabad as demonstrators demand former Pakistani prime minister be released from jail.

Pakistan is witnessing arguably the biggest protest since February’s disputed elections.

Security forces have been deployed to stop Imran Khan’s supporters from marching into the capital.

They are demanding the former prime minister be released from jail and the government resign.

Can the government in Islamabad survive? Could Khan be freed?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Azeema Cheema – political economy specialist and founding director of the Pakistani think tank Verso Consulting

Hassan Akbar – Pakistan fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center who previously worked in national security and strategic policy for the Pakistani government and in the private sector

Fahd Humayun – visiting scholar at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University