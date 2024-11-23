What does the use of more powerful weapons mean for Ukraine?

Russia uses hypersonic missile for first time in the war after Ukraine uses Western weapons to hit Russian territory.

Russia has attacked Ukraine with a new hypersonic missile.

Western leaders say it marks a dangerous new phase in the war.

The Kremlin says it follows a decision by the White House to let Ukraine fire US missiles into Russian territory.

So, what could happen next?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Michael Bociurkiw – Global affairs analyst

Pavel Felgenhauer – Russian defence and military analyst

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent (Europe), The New York Times