What do the ICC arrest warrants mean for Israel and its allies?

Israel and its key ally the United States have attacked the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Several European nations say they would execute the warrants if either man steps on their soil.

So what might happen next?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory

Ori Goldberg – political commentator and former academic specialising in Middle East studies

Stephen Zunes – professor of politics at the University of San Francisco