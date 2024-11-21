What are the implications of US’s UN Security Council veto, ICC warrants?
The United States vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.
The court also issued a warrant for Hamas’s Qassam Brigades leader Mohammed Deif for alleged “crimes against humanity” and “war crimes”, although Israel said it killed Deif in July.
A day earlier, the US vetoed another Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN.
So, what happens next?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Michael Lynk – Human rights lawyer
Hala Rharrit – Former US diplomat
Shaina Low – Communication adviser in Palestine for the Norwegian Refugee Council