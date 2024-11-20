Video Duration 28 minutes 10 seconds
What does the change in Russia’s nuclear policy mean for global security?
President Vladimir Putin paves the way for broader use of atomic weapons.
President Vladimir Putin has updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine.
Now, if a non-nuclear state – with the aid of a nuclear power – threatens the country’s sovereignty, it will be considered a joint threat, and Russia can respond with atomic weapons.
So what’s behind Putin’s decision? How will it impact the fighting in Ukraine? And how will the West respond?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Pavel Felgenhauer – Russian defence and military analyst
Colin Clarke – research director at The Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy
Marina Miron – postdoctoral researcher in the War Studies Department at King’s College London
Published On 20 Nov 2024