How significant is North Korea’s support for Russia?

Pyongyang says it will stand by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

The United States says thousands of North Korean soldiers are now on Russian soil, preparing to enter the war against Ukraine.

Most are in Russia’s Kursk region – where Ukraine launched a counter-invasion almost three months ago.

Fighting there has been intense, and some analysts say the addition of North Korean troops could change the dynamics of the conflict.

As the Kremlin struggles to lure new recruits, Pyongyang has pledged unwavering support for Moscow.

Does Vladimir Putin’s reach for North Korean troops reveal a military stretched to the breaking point?

Or is this a sign of Russian strength, as it builds new alliances?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Graham Ong-Webb – Adjunct fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Pavel Felgenhauer – Military analyst and political commentator

Craig Mark – Adjunct lecturer at Hosei University, Tokyo