How does the G20 enforce its policies?

G20 leaders pledge support for multilateralism, the Global South and an open economy.

Leaders of the world’s top economies have wrapped up a meeting in Brazil, where they committed to tackling poverty, inequality and climate change.

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were also high on the agenda, as were global trade and the world economy.

But the elephant in the room was Donald Trump.

The incoming United States president has pledged to reshape the US role in all of these areas.

So will the commitments Washington makes over the next two months survive under the new Trump administration?

And what’s the future of the G20 and multilateralism during another “America First” presidency?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Laura Carvalho – director of economic and climate prosperity at the Open Society Foundations

Alejandro Reyes – senior fellow at the Centre on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong

Nizar Messari – professor of international studies at Al Akhawayn University and a global affairs analyst