Is there any way to stop the war in Sudan?

The fighting is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Nineteen months into the war in Sudan, the scale of the impact on civilians is becoming clearer.

One recent study says at least 61,000 people have been killed in Khartoum State alone.

And there could be tens of thousands more when Darfur and the rest of the country are added in.

The fighting has caused the largest human displacement in the world.

The warring parties haven’t shown any interest in diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict.

However, the United Nations Security Council is to discuss another resolution demanding an end to hostilities.

But will that serve any purpose?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Kholood Khair – Founding director of the Sudanese think tank Confluence Advisory and a prominent civil society advocate for Sudan

Nathaniel Raymond – Executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health

Alex de Waal – Executive director of the World Peace Foundation and recognised as one of the foremost experts on the Horn of Africa