How will Donald Trump’s cabinet picks affect his foreign policy?

The US president-elect nominates controversial figures for key posts.

Donald Trump is set to begin his second term with daunting foreign policy challenges, including several wars overseas.

He’s said he’ll end the fighting in Ukraine on his first day, but hasn’t explained how.

His plans regarding Gaza and Lebanon are just as vague.

And the people he is choosing to drive his agenda are controversial.

Marco Rubio, the nominee for secretary of state, is hawkish on China.

His secretary of defense pick Pete Hegseth thinks Israel should annex the occupied West Bank.

And National Security Adviser-appointee Mike Waltz wants to cut aid to Ukraine.

So do Trump’s choices signal his foreign policy to come?

And could it bring peace to the Middle East?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Niall Stanage – White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Natasha Lindstet – Professor of government at the University of Essex

Mahjoob Zweiri – Professor of Middle East politics at Qatar University