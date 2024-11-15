What action can developing nations take to tackle the climate crisis?

Financing is one of the main sticking points at the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan.

Climate scientists meeting in Azerbaijan are setting new targets to cut emissions and work out a plan on how rich nations can help achieve the goals.

China, India and Indonesia have shown some of the biggest increases in emissions, according to a report released at the UN conference.

The data comes as climate activists are growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as the talks’ inability to clamp down on the use of fossil fuels.

And they accuse governments and companies of promoting rather than curbing them.

So what action can the world’s developing nations take to curtail pollution and tackle climate change?

And at what cost?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Suzanne Lynch – Associate editor at Politico Europe

Abhiir Bhalla – Youth adviser at Commonwealth Human Ecology Council

Peter Newman – Professor of sustainability at Curtin University