Has the official response to Amsterdam’s violence been biased?

The Dutch city remains tense and divided after Israeli football fans provoke violence.

Amsterdam is struggling to shake off the feeling of unease following a night of violence provoked by fans of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In the lead-up to their club’s Europa League match against local giants Ajax in the Dutch capital last week, the visiting supporters tore down and burned Palestinian flags and abused people of Arab descent.

The angry backlash that followed, and the official response to it, is raising questions.

Should the incidents that lit the fuse have been foreseen and prevented?

Does the official response reveal deep-rooted racism and Islamophobia?

Presenter: Mohammad Jamjoom.

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow, Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Jazie Veldhuyzen – Amsterdam city council member

Yuval Gal – Jewish community activist