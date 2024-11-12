What should African leaders expect from Trump’s second term?

Africa has not been a top diplomatic priority for Washington in recent years.

The United States has lost some of its influence in Africa in recent years.

Donald Trump’s re-election as president is raising questions about how his administration will deal with the continent.

The list of issues is long: trade, investment, aid, sanctions and war.

Trump’s election victory comes as China and Russia make significant strides across Africa.

So, what will a second Trump term mean for Africa? And how will his “transactional” approach play out with African leaders?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Cameron Hudson – Senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Solomon Dersso – Founding director of Amani Africa, a Pan-African think tank

Ebenezer Obadare – Senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations