What should African leaders expect from Trump’s second term?
Africa has not been a top diplomatic priority for Washington in recent years.
The United States has lost some of its influence in Africa in recent years.
Donald Trump’s re-election as president is raising questions about how his administration will deal with the continent.
The list of issues is long: trade, investment, aid, sanctions and war.
Trump’s election victory comes as China and Russia make significant strides across Africa.
So, what will a second Trump term mean for Africa? And how will his “transactional” approach play out with African leaders?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Cameron Hudson – Senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
Solomon Dersso – Founding director of Amani Africa, a Pan-African think tank
Ebenezer Obadare – Senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations