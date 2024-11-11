Will COP29 yield a viable agreement on climate change?

Delegates gather in Azerbaijan for UN climate conference.

Leaders from around the world are meeting to address the climate crisis.

Azerbaijan is hosting this year’s United Nations COP29 conference with delegates tackling ways to curb global warming.

Scientists warn progress is not on track and inaction could cause irreversible damage to our planet.

Funding is also on the agenda. Developing nations need lots of it – up to a trillion dollars – to help reduce the impact of natural disasters, made worse by climate change.

But some are questioning if the re-election in the United States of Donald Trump, a climate change sceptic, will change plans or even derail agreements when he takes office in January.

So will politics play a role at this gathering?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Harjeet Singh – global engagement director of the nonprofit Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, a global campaign to accelerate a transition to renewable energy

Nazanine Moshiri – senior analyst on climate, environment and conflict for Africa at the International Crisis Group

Fahad Saeed – climate scientist at the Climate Analytics think tank and adviser to the chair of the least developed countries group at COP29