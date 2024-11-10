What does Trump’s comeback mean for East Asia?

He’s marked China as his primary adversary, threatening heavy tariffs on its imports.

The world’s two biggest economies – the United States and China – are on a collision course.

Donald Trump has promised to impose high tariffs on Chinese imports once he’s back in the White House, threatening to destabilise Asian markets.

It could, perhaps, also open new ones. But at what cost?

Trump’s “America First” policy is also raising security concerns.

Will the US stand by its pledge to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty?

And then, there’s North Korea.

So, how will Trump’s policies affect Asian markets? And will long-standing allies be left out in the cold?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Phelim Kine – China correspondent for Politico

Graham Ong-Webb – Adjunct fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies