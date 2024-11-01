Will Hezbollah and Israel agree on a ceasefire?

The Lebanese group has signalled it is open to a ceasefire with Israel if terms are ‘suitable’.

As Israel continues to bombard Lebanon and trade rocket fire with Hezbollah, negotiations are being held behind closed doors for a deal between the two sides.

But with a caretaker government unable to form a cabinet and no president for two years, Lebanon is in a war that’s pushing its fragile institutions to breaking point as they struggle to respond to a growing humanitarian crisis.

Why would Hezbollah consider a deal with Israel when it has vowed to keep fighting until Gaza sees peace? And how weakened is the armed group after months of Israeli strikes have decimated its leadership?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Jamal Ghosn – Writer and political commentator

Heiko Wimmen – Project director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at International Crisis Group

Ronnie Chatah – Political commentator and host of The Beirut Banyan