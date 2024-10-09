Could the Middle East be heading for a new era?

More than one year on, Israel’s war on Gaza shows no sign of abating.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has escalated into a regional war.

Israeli boots are on Lebanese soil and Israeli warplanes are bombarding parts of the country’s south and east, as well as the capital, Beirut.

Hezbollah is firing barrages of rockets into Israel almost daily.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels are targeting ships in the Red Sea and earlier this week launched missiles at central Israel.

And other Iran-linked armed groups in Iraq have targeted Israel.

A range of diplomatic efforts has proved unsuccessful.

So, what’s next?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Bassam Haddad – Director of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Program at George Mason University

Raja Khalidi – Director general of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute

Hugh Lovatt – Senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations