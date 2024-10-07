Is Israel is still attractive for Jews around the world?

Hundreds of thousands have left since Israel launched its war on Gaza last year.

It’s a year since Israel started its military offensive on Gaza.

Now it is turning on Lebanon, saying it is attacking Hezbollah.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists he will achieve his goal of destroying the armed groups that threaten the security of Israelis.

But as that security seems a long way off at best, hundreds of thousands of people who lived in Israel have chosen to leave and search for safety somewhere else.

Official Israeli figures show the trend of reverse immigration has grown on a scale not seen in decades.

The government is aware of the growing crisis and has introduced incentives to attract new immigrants.

But will that work? And what could be the long-term consequences of this exodus?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Avshalom Elitzur – Israeli philosopher and quantum mechanics physicist

Eva Borgwardt – National spokesperson for IfNotNow

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project