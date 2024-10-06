What impact will Macron’s call to end arms exports to Israel have on Gaza?

The French president’s comments infuriate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who brands them ‘a disgrace’.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron says arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza should stop.

His comments have been angrily rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

So how significant is Macron’s statement? And why such a furious reaction from Israel?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Benoit Muracciole – President of Action Securite Ethique Republicaines

Ziad Issa – Head of humanitarian policy at the aid organisation ActionAid UK

Bertrand Heilbronn – Honorary president of the France-Palestine Solidarity Association