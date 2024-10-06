Video Duration 28 minutes 25 seconds
What impact will Macron’s call to end arms exports to Israel have on Gaza?
The French president’s comments infuriate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who brands them ‘a disgrace’.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron says arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza should stop.
His comments have been angrily rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
So how significant is Macron’s statement? And why such a furious reaction from Israel?
Presenter:
Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Benoit Muracciole – President of Action Securite Ethique Republicaines
Ziad Issa – Head of humanitarian policy at the aid organisation ActionAid UK
Bertrand Heilbronn – Honorary president of the France-Palestine Solidarity Association
Published On 6 Oct 2024