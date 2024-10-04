Could Israel and Iran go to war?

Iran tells the US its period of ‘unilateral self-restraint’ is over.

After firing nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, Iran warns the United States of further action unless Israel’s aggression is curbed.

The world waits to see what Israel will do next, as it continues bombing Gaza and Lebanon.

Can peace prevail – or is a wider war more likely?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi – Professor of American studies at the University of Tehran

Thomas Pickering – Former US ambassador to the UN, Israel, Jordan and Russia

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper and author of the book, The Punishment of Gaza