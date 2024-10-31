Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
How are Green politics faring as the climate crisis worsens?
Greens fared badly in European elections this year.
It’s been a year of mixed fortunes for Green politicians.
In the United States, Jill Stein could be a deciding factor in the presidential race.
Yet, the Greens fared badly in European elections this year.
So as the climate crisis worsens, are Greens winning or losing influence around the world?
Presenter:
Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Hans Noel – Professor of government at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, the US
George Monbiot – Author and environmental activist in the United Kingdom
Anne Marie Bihirabake – President of the East Africa Green Federation, Burundi
Published On 31 Oct 2024