How are Green politics faring as the climate crisis worsens?

Greens fared badly in European elections this year.

It’s been a year of mixed fortunes for Green politicians.

In the United States, Jill Stein could be a deciding factor in the presidential race.

So as the climate crisis worsens, are Greens winning or losing influence around the world?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hans Noel – Professor of government at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, the US

George Monbiot – Author and environmental activist in the United Kingdom

Anne Marie Bihirabake – President of the East Africa Green Federation, Burundi