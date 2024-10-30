What’s the impact of Sudan’s war on its people and the region?

The UN says sexual violence is ‘staggering’ and Sudan’s displacement crisis is the worst in the world.

War in Sudan has raged since April 2023, with catastrophic consequences for its people.

Fourteen million people have fled their homes in what the United Nations says is the world’s worst displacement crisis.

Three million of them left for neighbouring countries like Chad, widening the war’s impact across the region.

Sexual violence is routinely being used as a tactic of war.

So, is there any hope of ending the conflict in Sudan? And what will be the consequences, if its civil war continues?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Alex De Waal – Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation

Elbashir Idris – Independent Sudan analyst and activist