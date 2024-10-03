Is Hezbollah still able to fight Israel after its leadership has weakened?
Armed group says fighters have inflicted damage to Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is dead, along with several other senior leaders.
But the Lebanese armed group says it will continue the fight.
And despite the setbacks, the Iran-aligned group has demonstrated its capabilities to Israeli troops.
The Israeli military has confirmed the killing of several soldiers since a ground operation in Lebanon began on Tuesday.
So, is Hezbollah prepared for a long battle with Israel? And how will it face discontent among Lebanese civilians at the prospect of another war?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Sami Atallah – Founding director of The Policy Initiative, an independent Lebanese think tank
Yezid Sayigh – Senior fellow at the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Joseph Daher – Visiting professor at Lausanne University