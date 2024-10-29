Why is Israel banning the UN’s relief agency for Palestinians?

Israel’s parliament passed bills that would ban UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory.

Israel’s move to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has provoked widespread international condemnation.

A deeper catastrophe looms for millions of people, many of them already under Israeli attack.

What will be the legal, diplomatic and humanitarian consequences of the ban?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project

Gry Ballestad – Director of Development and Humanitarian Cooperation at Norwegian People’s Aid

Triestino Mariniello – Professor of law at Liverpool John Moores University