What’s the focus for Harris, Trump in the last few days of the US campaign?

Opinion polls suggest the US presidential election is tight.

The United States presidential election campaign has entered its last week, with opinion polls suggesting it’s neck and neck.

So, what’s the focus for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in these final days?

And how big a say could US support for Israel’s war on Gaza have on the result?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Steve Herman – Chief national correspondent at Voice of America and author of the book Behind the White House Curtain

Clyde Wilcox – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, author on US politics

Thomas Gift – Director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London