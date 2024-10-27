Is a peace deal in Gaza possible after the killing of Yahya Sinwar?

Leaders gather in Doha for yet another round of ceasefire talks, with hopes are running high.

Gaza ceasefire talks have restarted in the Qatari capital, Doha, after being stalled for months.

Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence agency chief and the head of the CIA have met with the Qatari prime minister in hopes of moving negotiations forward.

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar should, according to Israel and the US, pave the way for a peace agreement, ending the war on Gaza and allowing for the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The latest round of talks comes on the heels of a series of targeted assassinations by Israel of leaders both in Gaza and Lebanon.

But could the talks really lead to a breakthrough?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Salman Shaikh – former UN official who advised the UN’s peace envoys to Gaza, Jerusalem and Lebanon.

Hafsa Halawa – political consultant specialising in the Middle East and North Africa, and a non-resident Fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Alon Pinkas – former adviser to Israeli Prime Ministers Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak.