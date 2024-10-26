Will Iran respond to Israel’s latest attack?

Israel attacked Iran early on Saturday and said its objectives have been achieved.

Israel launched air strikes against several Iranian military targets early on Saturday.

It said the strikes were in response to what Israel called months of continuous attacks from Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran said the damage was limited.

Israel has stepped up its attacks against Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

Now, the Iranian leadership is threatening to retaliate.

But could this cycle of violence lead to a broader regional conflict?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli minister of justice who initiated negotiations at the Oslo Peace Accords

Mohammad Marandi – Professor of American studies at the University of Tehran

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Professor of modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge