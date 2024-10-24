Why is Israel targeting Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza?

Israel accuses six Al Jazeera journalists of being members of Palestinian armed groups.

Al Jazeera Media Network has rejected as baseless and unfounded Israel’s allegation that six of its journalists in Gaza have belonged to Palestinian armed groups.

The Israeli army claims it has documents proving the correspondents are operatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The network says it’s an attempt to silence stories about Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza and prevent them from being broadcast.

This is the latest Israeli crackdown on Al Jazeera since its war on Gaza began more than a year ago.

What’s behind it? And could this hostility silence the network?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Muhammad Shehada – Chief of Programs and Communications at the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor

Jodie Ginsberg – CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper