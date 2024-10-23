What impact has US, UK military assistance had on Israel’s war ambitions?

Al Jazeera investigation reveals extent of international support for Israeli army’s assaults on Gaza and Lebanon.

Western nations have provided Israel with substantial military assistance for its war on Gaza, despite accusations of genocide and global calls for a ceasefire.

An investigation by Al Jazeera’s Sanad Monitoring and Verification Agency has revealed the extent of international involvement.

What are the ethical and moral implications of Western nations supporting Israel’s wars?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Shahd Hammouri – Lecturer in International Law at the University of Kent

Michael Spagat – Professor of Economics at the Royal Holloway University of London

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst who specialises in the Middle East