Will the US pressure Israel to allow foreign journalists into Gaza?

Dozens of US House Democrats urge US President Joe Biden to push Israel for independent media access to Gaza.

Israel has severely restricted international journalists from entering Gaza as its military has carried out its assault on the Palestinian territory for more than a year.

Politicians in the United States are questioning the decision to block access to foreign media outlets.

Weeks before Americans elect a new president, dozens of Democrats from the House of Representatives have written to US President Joe Biden, urging him to press Israel for “unrestricted, independent media access to Gaza.”

Will the US president act?

And how will this play out in campaigning ahead of the November 5 election?

