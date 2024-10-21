Can BRICS offer a counterbalance to the existing world order?

Partnership representing more 40 percent of the world’s population doubles in strength.

The 16th summit of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will have five new members, doubling the group’s numbers to 10.

Leaders from several other countries are also attending.

Some of them, like Turkey and Malaysia, have already applied to join the growing partnership.

The event gives Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to signal to the West that he has not been isolated over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It’s also an occasion for other member states to amplify their voices and policies.

So, what’s behind the rapid expansion of this bloc?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – Former deputy foreign minister of Russia

Hassan Ahmadian – Professor of Middle East Studies, University of Tehran

Mark Seddon – Lead, Centre for United Nations Studies, University of Buckingham