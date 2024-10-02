Is the Middle East inching closer to full-blown war?

Israel’s Netanyahu says Iran will pay for missile attack, as Tehran threatens a crushing response if Israel hits back.

Iran has carried out a major missile attack on Israel – in retaliation, it says, to the killing of the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel says it intercepted most of the approximately 200 missiles, with the help of the United States.

World leaders are urging both sides to step back from the brink of a regional war.

But Israel has promised to respond, warning Iran will pay for its “big mistake”.

So, what would that response look like? And after nearly a year of war on Gaza and a campaign of air raids in Lebanon, is Israel able to fight on a third front?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Dan Perry – Journalist and author of the book, Israel and the Quest for Permanence

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Professor of modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge

Julien Barnes-Dacey – Director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the European Council for Foreign Relations