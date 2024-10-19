World leaders examine the future of Gaza after Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Western leaders say Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death could open the door for a possible ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war is not over, and Hamas has ruled out the release of Israeli captives until the war ends.

So is the Western push for a post-war Gaza hasty and unrealistic?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Said Arikat – Washington bureau chief, Al Quds newspaper

Brian Finucane – senior adviser, US Programme, International Crisis Group

Benoit Muracciole – president, Action Securite Ethique Republicaines