Is the Western push for a post-war Gaza hasty and unrealistic?
World leaders examine the future of Gaza after Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Western leaders say Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death could open the door for a possible ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war is not over, and Hamas has ruled out the release of Israeli captives until the war ends.
So is the Western push for a post-war Gaza hasty and unrealistic?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Said Arikat – Washington bureau chief, Al Quds newspaper
Brian Finucane – senior adviser, US Programme, International Crisis Group
Benoit Muracciole – president, Action Securite Ethique Republicaines
Published On 19 Oct 2024