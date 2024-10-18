Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
What does Yahya Sinwar’s killing mean for the Palestinian resistance?
The Hamas leader was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in southern Gaza on Wednesday.
Israel has killed the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar. He was accused of planning the October 7, 2023, attacks.
What does Sinwar’s death mean for the Palestinian resistance? And will it end Israel’s war on Gaza?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Azzam Tamimi – author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters
Gilbert Achcar – professor of development studies and international relations, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London
Tamer Qarmout – associate professor of public policy, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
