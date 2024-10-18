What does Yahya Sinwar’s killing mean for the Palestinian resistance?

The Hamas leader was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

Israel has killed the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar. He was accused of planning the October 7, 2023, attacks.

What does Sinwar’s death mean for the Palestinian resistance? And will it end Israel’s war on Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Azzam Tamimi – author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters

Gilbert Achcar – professor of development studies and international relations, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Tamer Qarmout – associate professor of public policy, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies