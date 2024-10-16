Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
How does restitution of cultural artefacts affect Western museums’ futures?
Many African, Latin American and Asian nations are demanding that their former occupiers return historical objects and artworks.
It’s given rise to a global debate: Can developing nations, short of funds, preserve the centuries-old artefacts they are reclaiming?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Karen Byera Ijumba – Senior Researcher, Open Restitution Africa
Jos Van Beurden – Senior researcher on colonial cultural collections and restitution and founder of Restitution Matters
Barnaby Phillips – Author
