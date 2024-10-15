Have Israel’s wars on Gaza and Lebanon made Netanyahu more popular?

Some opinion polls suggest Israeli prime minister’s approval ratings are rising.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces international condemnation for his wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

Yet some opinion polls suggest his domestic popularity is rising from record lows.

What does the future hold for Netanyahu and Israel?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and adviser to former Israeli PM Shimon Peres

Nomi Bar-Yaacov – International negotiator and specialist on international security

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate Fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House