How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?

Japanese recipient of this year’s prize says those helping in Gaza should have been honoured.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots movement working to eliminate nuclear weapons.

It’s made up of survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

The group’s leader Toshiyuki Mimaki says he felt people helping Palestinians in Gaza deserved to win instead.

So, what’s behind the Nobel Committee’s decision?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Asmund Aukrust – Member of Parliament for Norway’s Labour Party

Lex Takkenberg – Senior adviser with the non-profit Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development

Henrik Urdal – Director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo