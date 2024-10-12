Video Duration 28 minutes 45 seconds
Why has Israel attacked UN peacekeepers in Lebanon?
Several soldiers wounded after Israel twice attacked UNIFIL’s headquarters in southern Lebanon.
Condemnation has come in from across the world after Israel twice attacked United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon.
The multi-nation UNIFIL force has been in southern Lebanon since 1978.
So why is Israel targeting the mission?
And can it remain in place?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Ali Riza – Political and security affairs analyst
Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut
Raymond Murphy – Professor with the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the University of Galway and a former UN peacekeeper with UNIFIL in Lebanon
Published On 12 Oct 2024