Why has Israel attacked UN peacekeepers in Lebanon?

Several soldiers wounded after Israel twice attacked UNIFIL’s headquarters in southern Lebanon.

Condemnation has come in from across the world after Israel twice attacked United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon.

The multi-nation UNIFIL force has been in southern Lebanon since 1978.

So why is Israel targeting the mission?

And can it remain in place?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Ali Riza – Political and security affairs analyst

Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut

Raymond Murphy – Professor with the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the University of Galway and a former UN peacekeeper with UNIFIL in Lebanon